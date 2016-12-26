Congress Leader Booked for Graft

THE CITIZEN BUREAU

Congress Leader Booked for Graft

THE CITIZEN BUREAU
Thursday, February 04,2016

NEW DELHI: An anti-graft body in Jammu and Kashmir has booked Taj Mohi-ud-Din, a senior state Congress leader and minister in the previous NC-Congress coalition government, in a land grab case.

The Vigilance Organisation Kashmir (VOK) Wednesday booked officers of the state's revenue department for allegedly using “fictitious and fraudulent signatures” to transfer the ownership of a large tract of forest land in Kulgam area of south Kashmir in Mohi-ud-Din’s name.

The former PHE and medical education minister of Jammu and Kashmir has also been named in the case (FIR No. 06/2016) filed by the VOK under section 5(1) (d) r/w 5 (2) J&K Prevention of Corruption Act sections 468, 471 and 120-B RPC.

A senior VOK officer said the revenue officers were allegedly bribed to forge the signatures in order to transfer the land to Taj Mohi-ud-Din. "Insertions and corrections were made in revenue records to prepare fictitious record that paved way for the former minister to encroach the forest land under the garb of section 4, 8 and 21 of Agrarian Reforms act, 1976,” the officer said.

The former minister, however, denied the charges and said that a "proper" inquiry should be conducted to unearth the facts in the case. “Almost 40 years have passed from the date of owning the land. Where were the officials if it was fraudulently owned by me. I appeal the VOK to investigate the matter seriously so that the clear details would come out at earliest,” he told a Srinagar based news agency.

In a press statement, the VOK said a verification conducted on the alleged land grab revealed that a mutation under Survey No 3 for 18 kanals two marlas was shown recorded under Section 4 and 21 of Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976 under “fictitious and fraudulent signatures” of the then Tehsildar by the then clerk of Tehsil Office, Shopian, identified as Atiqulla Shah.

“He had done it in connivance with other officers/official of Revenue Department and beneficiary Taj Mohi Ud Din S/o Khuda Baksh R/o Batamaloo Srinagar. mutation No. 614/1 dated 26.06.1991 entry under section 8 Agrarian Reforms Act has been shown made while as entry under section 4 has been shown made on 29.12.1992," the VOK statement said.

“Verification has also revealed that in order to extend illegal benefit upon beneficiary Taj Mohi ud Din, the Khasra No. for land measuring 18 Kanals and 02 marlas was inserted fraudulently in the mutation No. 614/1 dated 26.06.1991 with no mention of receipt of levy its number and date of deposit if any said fraudulent entry was not authenticated and encircled by mutating authority but later on inserted and making further correction and over writings on various survey Nos and the total quantum of land at the foot note of the said mutation No. 614/1,” the statement said.

Officials said a fraudulent entry under section 8, 4 and 21 and 1976 Agrarian mutation No. 493 dated 15.12.1982 which showed the said Survey no. 3 Agrarian Reforms Act under Mutation No. 551,614/1 were also in contravention of mutation No. 493 dated 15.12.1982 which showed the said Survey No. 3 to be under occupation on one Gulla and S Nanak Singh S/o S. Sanmaka Singh at the time of said mutation.



comments powered by Disqus

RELATED NEWS

Christmas In Kashmir
Border
Dec 25,2016, 11:45 PM IST

In Pictures: Mirwaiz Leads Protest Against Domicile Move
Border
Dec 23,2016, 05:52 AM IST

Theatre Under the Sal Tree: A Dream Come True
Border
Dec 22,2016, 03:01 AM IST

Kashmir in 1990 Plus: Delhi Blocks Political Options, Focus on 'Terrorism'
Border
Dec 19,2016, 04:29 AM IST

Pampore, In Pictures
Border
Dec 18,2016, 12:57 AM IST

ABOUT US

The Citizen is India's first independent online daily, bold and young. We seek to bring you the news, views and analysis of old and young writers, the focus being on credibility and facts.

We are irreverent in the good old tradition of independent journalism, curious, and questioning.Read more

THE TEAM

The Citizen has a host of writers and contributors. We run an active internship program as well giving students of mass communication institutes the opportunity to learn on the job.Read more

CONTACT US

The Citizen is always keen on feedback, suggestions, information, articles, news. You can also intern with us, or work with us.

E: editor@thecitizen.in
P: +91 8802315769

ADVERTISEMENT

Archives |About Us | Comment Policy | Privacy | Advertise | Contact Us

© 2010-2016 TheCitizen.in