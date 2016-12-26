Hafiz Saeed Warns India Of More Terror Attacks

SHUBHDA CHAUDHARY

Hafiz Saeed Warns India Of More Terror Attacks

SHUBHDA CHAUDHARY
Friday, February 05,2016

NEW DELHI: Is India’s defense strong enough to counter terrorist attacks? With the history of Pathankot terror attacks still in our recent memory, it reveals how our systems lack robustness, automatic anti-terrorist measures and safety pre-requisites. On the one hand, when we are still scared about the growth of ISIS in the Indian sub-continent, the comments of JuD chief and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed warning India of more terror attacks is worrisome.

The Ministry of External Affairs has meekly protested against the remarks. “Hafiz Saeed is an internationally designated terrorist; it is for Pakistan to put a stop to his activities,” the ministry of external affairs said. “It should be a matter of great concern to everyone that people like Hafiz Saeed continue to enjoy freedom to indulge in their activities.”

India has blamed Pakistani terrorists for the Pathankot attack, submitted evidence to prove that the six men who opened fire at the base came from across the border, and demanded action against the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, who plotted the assault. Till that happens, Delhi has indicated, it will not reschedule talks between the Foreign Secretaries of both countries that were derailed after the air force base was targeted.

Pakistan has said it needs more evidence from Delhi to prove its citizens were involved in the Pathankot attack; Delhi has said “no mutually convenient date” has been found for the suspended talks. The Saeed speech exacerbates the tension considerably

The Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) group chief alleged that Indian troops were committing “genocide” on Kashmiris and added “don't they have a right to carry out Pathankot-style attacks for their defence?”

Saeed, in the rally, also lauded Kashmiri terrorist leader Syed Salahuddin, who heads the United Jihad Council (UJC) that had claimed responsibility for the January 2 terror attack on the Indian Air Force base in Pathankot.

Meanwhile, ‘Dawa Productions’ has created a controversial video titled ‘Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan’ (Kashmir will become part of Pakistan) ahead of the so-called ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ (February 05). The video features Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Asiya Andrabi and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief ​Hafiz Saeed along with Pakistan’s army chief Raheel Sharif. The video also had an Urdu caption which said ‘Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan.’

Asserting that it was “up to Pakistan to rein in Saeed”, Vikas Swarup also noted that Pakistan had imposed a ban last year on the media coverage of militant groups like the JuD and LeT but contrary to that ban, the electronic media was showing Saeed’s speeches.

Asked about the status of Indo-Pak Foreign Secretary-level talks, Swarup continued to maintain that no “mutually convenient” date has been agreed upon between the two countries.

National Security Advisors of India and Pakistan as well as the Foreign Secretaries are in touch with each other, he said, adding while the NSAs have been discussing the Pathankot terror attack investigation by Pakistan government, the two foreign secretaries are in touch on the dates issue.

Asked about the progress on Pathankot probe by Pakistan and if that country has sought any fresh evidence, the Spokesperson did not give a direct answer and said the government was also looking at what action was being taken to bring the perpetrators of Pathankot attack to justice.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that most terror attacks in India originate in Pakistan and urged Islamabad to “show sincerity” in its efforts to crackdown on terrorism.

The UN declared JuD a terror organisation and also individually designated Saeed as a terrorist in December 2008. The US has already put a USD 10 million bounty on his head. But he still roams freely in Pakistan, our neighbor country which has not done much investigation after the Pathankot attacks.

(The writer is a doctoral student at JNU, New Delhi)



comments powered by Disqus

RELATED NEWS

Pakistan, Russia, China Set To Come Together On Afghanistan
South Asia
Dec 23,2016, 06:31 AM IST

Sharp Deterioration Of Security In Kabul, Taliban Claim Yet Another Attack
South Asia
Dec 22,2016, 03:10 AM IST

Carbon Tax Could Boost Green Energy in Bangladesh
South Asia
Dec 21,2016, 03:19 AM IST

Afghan Minorities Face an Identity Crisis
South Asia
Dec 20,2016, 05:12 AM IST

Rohingya Refugees Lose Faith in Aang San Suu Kyi
South Asia
Dec 19,2016, 04:23 AM IST

ABOUT US

The Citizen is India's first independent online daily, bold and young. We seek to bring you the news, views and analysis of old and young writers, the focus being on credibility and facts.

We are irreverent in the good old tradition of independent journalism, curious, and questioning.Read more

THE TEAM

The Citizen has a host of writers and contributors. We run an active internship program as well giving students of mass communication institutes the opportunity to learn on the job.Read more

CONTACT US

The Citizen is always keen on feedback, suggestions, information, articles, news. You can also intern with us, or work with us.

E: editor@thecitizen.in
P: +91 8802315769

ADVERTISEMENT

Archives |About Us | Comment Policy | Privacy | Advertise | Contact Us

© 2010-2016 TheCitizen.in