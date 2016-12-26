WOMEN OF SHINGNAPUR

BADRI RAINA

WOMEN OF SHINGNAPUR

BADRI RAINA
Sunday, February 07,2016

Led by Trupti Desai, you marched
On Shani Shingnapur as did the women
Of Paris on Versaille—to level
Yet another edifice of demeaning
Prejudice. Knowing that it is not
The mute, untouchable stone that
Made you untouchable, but
The proprietership of those who
The gods of their making own.
Wretchedly, they hide behind
The ignorant rage of other women
Whom they have made imbecile
Mannequins on a cunning stage.
However that be, know that on

Republic Day of twenty sixteen,
From a metropolitan hinterland,
Your shaming courage born of
A simple conviction advances India’s
Republican history irrevocably.
The sickening equivocation of Priest
Mullah, politician melt to a dross
Of gibberish in the fire of your reason.
In the days to come, surely, many
Other brazen citadels of crass denial
Are set to fall. Women of Shingnapur,
Your resolve this day has made
Many fearful foot soldiers in the
Fight for justice tall. Brave Trupti,
You have given to the nation
A piece of Rosa Park’s conversation.
Among heartbreaks and perfidies,
It is episodes of faith like t hese
That give purpose to our lives. Across
Centuries a good argument thrives.



comments powered by Disqus

RELATED NEWS

Dangal: Damning Indictment of State Administration of Sports
Life
Dec 25,2016, 11:55 PM IST

Dangal Makes You Fall In Love With Aamir Khan All Over Again
Life
Dec 23,2016, 03:44 AM IST

Nair UnPlugged: Cricketer With Class and Style
Life
Dec 23,2016, 03:41 AM IST

A Day in the Life Of A Babu...Help!!
Life
Dec 22,2016, 02:36 AM IST

Travelling Tokyo Town
Life
Dec 21,2016, 02:29 AM IST

ABOUT US

The Citizen is India's first independent online daily, bold and young. We seek to bring you the news, views and analysis of old and young writers, the focus being on credibility and facts.

We are irreverent in the good old tradition of independent journalism, curious, and questioning.Read more

THE TEAM

The Citizen has a host of writers and contributors. We run an active internship program as well giving students of mass communication institutes the opportunity to learn on the job.Read more

CONTACT US

The Citizen is always keen on feedback, suggestions, information, articles, news. You can also intern with us, or work with us.

E: editor@thecitizen.in
P: +91 8802315769

ADVERTISEMENT

Archives |About Us | Comment Policy | Privacy | Advertise | Contact Us

© 2010-2016 TheCitizen.in