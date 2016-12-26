Led by Trupti Desai, you marched

On Shani Shingnapur as did the women

Of Paris on Versaille—to level

Yet another edifice of demeaning

Prejudice. Knowing that it is not

The mute, untouchable stone that

Made you untouchable, but

The proprietership of those who

The gods of their making own.

Wretchedly, they hide behind

The ignorant rage of other women

Whom they have made imbecile

Mannequins on a cunning stage.

However that be, know that on



Republic Day of twenty sixteen,

From a metropolitan hinterland,

Your shaming courage born of

A simple conviction advances India’s

Republican history irrevocably.

The sickening equivocation of Priest

Mullah, politician melt to a dross

Of gibberish in the fire of your reason.

In the days to come, surely, many

Other brazen citadels of crass denial

Are set to fall. Women of Shingnapur,

Your resolve this day has made

Many fearful foot soldiers in the

Fight for justice tall. Brave Trupti,

You have given to the nation

A piece of Rosa Park’s conversation.

Among heartbreaks and perfidies,

It is episodes of faith like t hese

That give purpose to our lives. Across

Centuries a good argument thrives.