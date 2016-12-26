Monday, December 26, 2016
Dear Mr Jung, Call Me A Muslim If You "Feel" I Am One
2014-2016: Christmas Spells Fear For Adivasis Hit By Terror And Govt Neglect
The Agony of Syria: Turkey,Russia, Iran Meet Without U.S
Dialectics Of Authoritarianism: Transition From The People To The Leader
'LANGAR GUPS' ARE USUALLY CORRECT!
Why Has Lt Governor Najeeb Jung Resigned?
Demonetization: Witless and Anti-People
Minister Parrikar, A Defence Chief is Not Spoken Of as "Chote Log" But Addressed by his Rank
Arvind Kejriwal Only Indian on Fortune's 50 Greatest Leaders List
Syria, Once Upon A Time
